Tanzid's maiden T20 century propel Chattogram to BPL playoffs

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck his maiden century in T20 format as Chattogram Challengers crushed Khulna Tigers by 65 runs to book a place in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

Tanzid blasted a 65 ball-116, an innings laced with eight fours and as many sixes to guide the side to a daunting 192-4, which their bowlers defended successfully in batting-favourable wicket when they wrapped up Khulna's innings for 127 in 19.5 overs.

The victory not only propelled Chattogram to playoffs but also took Comilla Victorians to the last-four. Both of the teams have now 14 points with Comilla in the second spot following a better run rate.