Tanzid's maiden T20 century propel Chattogram to BPL playoffs
Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck his maiden century in T20 format as Chattogram Challengers crushed Khulna Tigers by 65 runs to book a place in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.
Tanzid blasted a 65 ball-116, an innings laced with eight fours and as many sixes to guide the side to a daunting 192-4, which their bowlers defended successfully in batting-favourable wicket when they wrapped up Khulna's innings for 127 in 19.5 overs.
The victory not only propelled Chattogram to playoffs but also took Comilla Victorians to the last-four. Both of the teams have now 14 points with Comilla in the second spot following a better run rate.
Khulna now would have to win their match against Sylhet Strikers while also pray for a defeat of Fortune Barishal against Comilla Victorians. Rangpur, the table topper had already confirmed their playoffs.
Fresh from his 70 against Dhaka in the previous match, Tanzid again led the side impeccably despite an ordinary start, which saw his opening partner Mohammad Waseem being out for just 1.
He dominated the 56-run partnership between him and Shykat Ali for the second stand with the latter scoring 18 off 17 before being out by West Indies recruit Jason Holder.
Tanzid was also the aggressor when Tom Bruce partnered him as the duo combined for 110 off 61 for the third wicket.
Khulna's South African fast bowler Wayne Parnell finally ended Tanzid's party, rattling his stump but by then Chattogram got a total to relish.
Bruce who was unbeaten on 26 off 23 with two fours and as many sixes led the late onslaught to help the side reach an indomitable position.
Only three batters could reach double digits, demonstrating a vulnerable batting effort of Khulna who had now lost six matches out of the last seven.
Captain Anamul Haque Bijoy made the team-high 35 off 25, hitting five fours and one six. After Parvez Hossain Emon was dismissed cheaply, Bijoy and Shai Hope formed a 54-run partnership, raising the bar for Khulna, only to be diminished when Bijoy and Evin Lewis who was trapped out were removed in quick succession.
Chattogram captain Shuvagata Hom who claimed 3-25 then took the wicket of Hope after he made 31 off 21 with one four and three sixes. Hope's dismissal effectively ruined Khulna's hopes.
Jason Holder was the other batter with double digit figure as he made 18. Pace bowler Bilal Khan, the Oman recruit, grabbed 2-13 to complement.