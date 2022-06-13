Root, Pope hit tons as England respond strongly in second Test

Joe Root scored his fastest test century while Ollie Pope struck a superb 145, as England launched a stirring fightback to reach 473-5 at the close of play on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand on Sunday.Joe Root scored his fastest test century while Ollie Pope struck a superb 145, as England launched a stirring fightback to reach 473-5 at the close of play on the third day of the second test against New Zealand on Sunday.

Resuming on 90-1 in the morning after the touring side had posted a massive first-innings total of 553, England excelled on a good batting wicket at a sunny Trent Bridge to trail by 80 when stumps were drawn.

Root was unbeaten on 163 with Ben Foakes not out on 24 after being handed a lifeline.

Pope, dropped early in his innings on Saturday, looked in sublime form for most of the day to notch his second Test ton as the hosts made New Zealand toil with former captain Root joining in the fun after opener Alex Lees fell for 67.

"Amazing. He's England's greatest," Pope told the BBC while discussing Root. "Watching him do what he's doing at the moment -- it's a joy to be a part of in the changing room or out there in the middle with him. It's amazing to watch."