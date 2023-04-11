Imrul, Miraz begin new venture with ‘Bat Doctor’

Almost everyone in the Bangladesh cricket team knows the name– ‘Bat Doctor’. From repairing bats to making new ones, this bat technician does it all. His name is Hussain Mohammad Aftab. This bat technician from Rajshahi is known to all by his nick name ‘Shahin’. National team all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and experienced batter Imrul Kayes have begun a new venture with him. The three of them are about to launch a bat manufacturing business. Their company’s name is MKS Sports and it is set to be Bangladesh’s first bat manufacturing company.

Miraz is really excited ahead of this new venture. He plans to plaster the logo ‘MKS Sports’ on the bats of national team cricketers, age-level players, High Performance Unit cricketers, women’s cricketers and even club-level players. “We will sponsor everyone. No one will be left out,” Miraz said with a smile.