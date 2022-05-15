Russell stars as 'fearless' Kolkata hang on to play-off hopes

Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 and took three wickets to help Kolkata Knight Riders stay alive in the IPL play-offs race with a big victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

The West Indies big-hitter steered Kolkata to 177 for six in his 28-ball knock laced with four sixes as he lifted the team from a precarious 94-5 in Pune.

Russell and fellow quick Tim Southee then shared five wickets between them as Kolkata kept down Hyderabad to 123-8 and win by 54 runs.

"The mindset we came up in this game, it was simply outstanding. All the boys did the right things, they played fearless cricket," skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the win.