'Ruthless' Gujarat thrash Lucknow to book play-off spot

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan claimed four wickets as Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL play-offs with a 62-run thrashing of Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Indian opener Shubman Gill made 63 off 49 deliveries to steer Gujarat to 144 for four after electing to bat first on what seemed like a tough pitch to score in Pune.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid then returned figures of 4-24 -- his best in IPL -- to dismiss the opposition for 82 in 13.5 overs as Gujarat, in their debut season, bounced back from two losses to top the 10-team IPL.

Hardik said they learnt from being complacent in their previous loss to Mumbai Indians by five runs.