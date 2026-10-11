Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to record Test hat-trick

Hasan Mahmud has become the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, picking three wickets in three consecutive balls against Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Hasan dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in the 83rd over at Zayed Cricket Stadium, becoming only the second Bangladesh bowler to achieve the feat in the longest format of cricket.

The 26-year-old ended a 23-year wait for Bangladesh’s second Test hat-trick, following leg-spinner Alok Kapali’s achievement against Pakistan in Peshawar in August 2003.