Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to record Test hat-trick
Hasan Mahmud has become the first Bangladesh fast bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, picking three wickets in three consecutive balls against Afghanistan on the third day of the one-off Test on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.
Hasan dismissed Ismat Alam, Qais Ahmad and Zia-ur-Rehman in the 83rd over at Zayed Cricket Stadium, becoming only the second Bangladesh bowler to achieve the feat in the longest format of cricket.
The 26-year-old ended a 23-year wait for Bangladesh’s second Test hat-trick, following leg-spinner Alok Kapali’s achievement against Pakistan in Peshawar in August 2003.
Kapali had taken Bangladesh’s first Test hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003, dismissing Shabbir Ahmed, Danish Kaneria and Umar Gul in consecutive deliveries.
Hasan first bowled Ismat for one with a delivery that moved back into the batter and passed beneath his bat. He then induced an outside edge from Qais, who was caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das diving to his right.
Zia was trapped lbw on the next ball. The on-field umpire initially rejected the appeal, but Bangladesh reviewed the decision, and ball-tracking confirmed the delivery would have hit the stumps.
The hat-trick left Afghanistan struggling at 220 for eight in 82.5 overs, trailing Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 346 by 126 runs.
Rahmat Shah was holding Afghanistan’s innings together with 86, but Hasan’s burst dealt a major blow to their hopes of closing the gap.
Hasan had taken four wickets for 39 runs in 17.5 overs, while fellow fast bowler Ebadot Hossain claimed three for 52 as Bangladesh tightened their grip on the match.