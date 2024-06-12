Australia qualify for Super Eights with big Namibia win

Adam Zampa took four for 12 from four overs as unbeaten Australia stormed into the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup with one Group B match to spare after hammering Namibia by nine wickets in Antigua on Tuesday.

Leg spinner Zampa picked up where he left off in last weekend's win over reigning champions England and helped dismiss the Namibians for 72 from just 17 overs, the lowest tally Australia has conceded in T20 internationals.