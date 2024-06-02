T20 World Cup
Najmul hopes for something ‘special’ in main tournament
The Bangladesh cricket team, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have not yet been able to create any good memories in the United States.
The three-match warm-up series against the USA team ended in a 2-1 defeat for Bangladesh. Later, they were defeated by 60 runs by India in their final warm-up game on Saturday.
Despite the disappointing performance, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his optimism for something special in the main tournament.
"I do not think everything went according to plan, but the bowlers have played very well. I am really happy with the way Shoriful and Rishad bowled those two overs. But we did not do well in batting. Hopefully, we will do something special in the main game of the World Cup," he said following the defeat against India.
Explaining the optimism, the Bangladesh captain said, "We are not thinking about what happened before. We all know what we are capable of. We have to be bold and execute the plan."
Pacer Taskin Ahmed did not play the warm-up matches due to an injury, while Mustafizur Rahman was rested in the match against India.
Najmul Hossain Shanto believes the two pacers’ return will significantly impact the team performance. "Taskin and Mustafiz are very important for us. When they both return, it will be different."
He further said, "I think everyone is looking forward to playing the first match. We have to be patient and execute the plan. We have seven days to prepare ourselves.”