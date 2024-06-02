Najmul hopes for something ‘special’ in main tournament

The Bangladesh cricket team, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, have not yet been able to create any good memories in the United States.

The three-match warm-up series against the USA team ended in a 2-1 defeat for Bangladesh. Later, they were defeated by 60 runs by India in their final warm-up game on Saturday.

Despite the disappointing performance, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his optimism for something special in the main tournament.