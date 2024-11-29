Bangladesh face off West Indies to break defeat-jinx

Bangladesh are determined to snap the defeat curse in the longer format when they take on West Indies in the second and final Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

The match will start at 9:00 pm (Bangladesh Time).

The Bangladesh team, adorably called as Tigers, looked clawless since their historic series victory on Pakistan soil just a few months ago. After that monumental feat, they have been in a perpetual defeat streak that saw them losing to two-match Test series against India and South Africa before tasting a 201-run defeat to West Indies in the first Test.

In all five Tests, they came up with meek surrender, which raised a question whether the historic feat against Pakistan was fluke.