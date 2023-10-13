ICC World Cup: Kiwis tame Tigers

Mitchell, who scored highest 89 off just 67, made sure New Zealand clinched a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 43 balls to spare and now they are firmly top of the table with three wins from three matches.

After the fall of Litton, one-down Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan added 39 runs before the latter was dismissed in most soft manners. Tanzid, who scored 16 with four fours off 17 balls, flicked Lockie Ferguson to square leg for an easy catch for Devon Conway.

Ferguson’s extra pace induced the top edge of Mehidy, who made 30, for an easy catch for Matt Henry and when off-spinner Glen Phillips dismissed Najmul Hossain for just seven as the batter flicked for a diving catch at mid-off by Conway, Bangladesh were reduced to 56-4.

That brought the brightest phase of the match for the Tigers as Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al Hasan added 92 runs.