ICC World Cup: Kiwis tame Tigers

Bangladesh proved the eternal proverb of ‘morning shows the day’ as they were beaten comprehensively in their third World Cup match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday.
After losing the toss Bangladesh made the worst possible start when Litton Das got out in the first ball. The right-handed batter tried to whip left-arm pacer Trent Boult through the leg just to be caught at fine leg by Matt Henry. The callous dismissal of the birthday boy set the tone for the rest of the match that was finished by a grand six of New Zealand batter Daryll Mitchell.
Mitchell, who scored highest 89 off just 67, made sure New Zealand clinched a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 43 balls to spare and now they are firmly top of the table with three wins from three matches.
After the fall of Litton, one-down Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanzid Hasan added 39 runs before the latter was dismissed in most soft manners. Tanzid, who scored 16 with four fours off 17 balls, flicked Lockie Ferguson to square leg for an easy catch for Devon Conway.
Ferguson’s extra pace induced the top edge of Mehidy, who made 30, for an easy catch for Matt Henry and when off-spinner Glen Phillips dismissed Najmul Hossain for just seven as the batter flicked for a diving catch at mid-off by Conway, Bangladesh were reduced to 56-4.
That brought the brightest phase of the match for the Tigers as Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al Hasan added 92 runs.
Shakib, who started slowly, got cramped and tried to up the tempo. He struck two sixes but when he tried another one off Ferguson he was holed in backward square leg by Latham. Shakib made 40 off 51 and the partnership added 96 runs.
Mushfiq was bowled by a Henry delivery that kept low for 66 off 75 and Bangladesh was in danger of getting all out when Towhid Hridoy was dismissed for 13.
Mahmudullah, however, made sure they played the full fifty overs. He remained not out on 41 and added some useful stands with Taskin Ahmed (17), Mustaifzur Rahman (four) and Shoriful Islam (two not out) to end the innings on 245-9.
Bangladesh needed extra-ordinary bowling and fielding efforts to defend the total on the batting friendly condition. Mustaifz and Shoriful, two left-arm pacers, tried their best by generating some swing and movement.
Mustafiz found the edge of New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra, who was out caught behind for nine, but Conway and Williamson were very careful not to lose any wicket.
Williamson took just two runs off the first 18 balls he faced but struck two boundaries of Shorfiul in the tenth over to break the shackle.
The pair added 80 runs before Conway was trapped leg before by Shakib for 45 off 59 in the first ball of the 21st over. The right-hander tried to reverse sweep the left-arm spinner and missed it. Umpire gave it out and the batter took a review. The replay showed the ball would have missed the middle stump and New Zealand lost their second wicket.
Mitchell went down the wicket in the very first ball he faced. Mahmudullah held the catch at the ropes in the long leg with a leap but his body tumbled beyond the boundary and he got hurt as his head made a crash landing. Bangladesh conceded a six and the fate looked ominous.
Williamson and Mithcell duo played with ease and started taking runs at a brisk pace. They hit both the spinners and pacers alike until Williamson retired hurt on 78 when the score was exactly 200 off 38.2 overs.
Glen Phillips joined Mithcell and the pair added 48 runs off just 27 balls to give their side a comprehensive victory.