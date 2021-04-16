Saif Hassan eager to prove himself

Right-handed top-order batsman Saif Hassan said he is eager to do well for the national team in Sri Lanka series if he gets the chance to play, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh team are now in Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series against the hosts starting from 21 April at Kandy.

Bangladesh team reached Sri Lanka on 12 April and maintained a three-day quarantine before taking the field for the first practice session on Thursday.

“We prepared well ahead of the West Indies series at home. We played well against the Ireland Wolves as well, and after that, we played in the first two rounds of the games in the National Cricket League. I think that preparation will help us in Sri Lanka,” Saif told the media in a video message on Thursday.