Saifuddin eyes a spot in Test squad

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has said he is looking forward to becoming a member of the Test team, reports UNB.

The pace-bowling all-rounder has represented Bangladesh in 22 ODIs and 15 T20Is. He has already been called in the Test squad for the first time.

Saifuddin said he has been going through a tough time because he was out of cricket for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic.