Salma named in team of the tournament

Bangladesh women’s team all-rounder Salma Khatun has been included in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 team of the tournament, when the game’s governing body announced the team on Monday.

Salma was Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 3.79.

A six-person panel consisting ICC representatives, commentators and members of the press chose the “Most Valuable XI” of the tournament.