Salma named in team of the tournament

Bangladesh women’s team all-rounder Salma Khatun has been included in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 team of the tournament, when the game’s governing body announced the team on Monday.

Salma was Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 3.79.

A six-person panel consisting ICC representatives, commentators and members of the press chose the “Most Valuable XI” of the tournament.

Four cricketers of the champion Australia team have been selected in the XI. Three South Africans, two English and two West Indian players have also been picked. Salma is the only player from Asia to make it into the team of the tournament.

This was the Bangladesh women’s team’s maiden appearance in a 50-over World Cup. They lost six of their seven matches to finish seventh in the eight-team tournament. Their only victory came against Pakistan.

ICC Team of the Tournament: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Rachel Haynes (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Beth Mooney (Australia), Hayley Mathews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Shabhim Ismail (South Africa), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)

12th player: Charlie Dean (England)

