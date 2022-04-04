Salma named in team of the tournament

Four cricketers of the champion Australia team have been selected in the XI. Three South Africans, two English and two West Indian players have also been picked. Salma is the only player from Asia to make it into the team of the tournament.
This was the Bangladesh women’s team’s maiden appearance in a 50-over World Cup. They lost six of their seven matches to finish seventh in the eight-team tournament. Their only victory came against Pakistan.
ICC Team of the Tournament: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Rachel Haynes (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Beth Mooney (Australia), Hayley Mathews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Shabhim Ismail (South Africa), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh)
12th player: Charlie Dean (England)