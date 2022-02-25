Second ODI: Ton-up Liton, Mushfiqur guide Tigers to strong total

This was Liton Das’s fifth ODI hundred. His 126-ball 136 was adorned with 16 fours and two sixes.
Mushfiqur Rahim made 86 off 93. He hit nine fours in his innings. The 202-run partnership between the two batters dispelled the fear, if there was any, when Shakib Al Hasan (20) returned to pavilion after being adjudged LBW in the ball of Rashid Khan in the 16th over.
Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad picked up two wickets giving away 56 runs in his eight overs while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan took one wicket each.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal chose to bat first after winning the toss in the match.
Tigers won the first match by four wickets, thanks to young Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Record 7th wicket partnership of the two helped the Tigers win the match after losing first six wickets for just 45 runs.
Hosts Bangladesh are leading the three-match series by 1-0.
The series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League which decides direct entry for top teams into the ICC World Cup 2023.