Second-string Kiwis braced for spinning pitches in Bangladesh

New Zealand are expecting slow turning wickets in their T20 series in Bangladesh, similar to those employed by the hosts in their recent victory over Australia, Kiwi fast bowler Hamish Bennett said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh beat the Australians 4-1 in early August when the visiting batsmen struggled on the low, slow pitches.

The Tigers will host the understrength Blackcaps, in another five-match series in early September as part of the team’s build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.