Marsh big ton raze Bangladesh

Bangladesh ended their World Cup campaign with yet another comprehensive defeat as they lost to Australia by eight wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday.
Bangladesh surpassed the 300-run mark for the first time in this tournament as they posted 306-8 after losing the toss but it proved inadequate in the batting paradise against a mighty batting side.
Mitchell Marsh, who went back home before the last match for some personal reasons, picked up his second century of the tournament to help his side finish the group stage strongly.
With the defeat Bangladesh finished the tournament with only four points. They have won their first match in the tournament against Afghanistan and could fetch only another win when they beat Sri Lanka in their eighth match.
Despite the loss, Bangladesh have done enough to finish over Sri Lanka thanks to their superior run-rate. If Netherlands, who also have four points like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, lose their last game against India on Sunday, Bangladesh will finish on top eight and get the chance to play in the next Champions Trophy.
Taskin Ahmed gave an early hope while defending the score as he removed Travis Head for just 10. The left-handed batter dragged a length delivery and saw his team reduced to 12-1 in the third over.
But it was all about Marsh after that. He added 120 with David Warner before adding another 175 with Steven Smith.
Batting one down, Marsh was harsh to all the bowlers and picked up boundaries at ease. He picked up 17 fours and nine sixes in his 132-ball innings with a strike rate of over 130. He seemed to struggle with cramps amidst heat later in the innings yet that could not prevent him from hitting big shots.
Warner, on the other hand, would rue for missing the ton. The left-handed batter got out for 53 when he was caught by Najmul Hossain, the Bangladesh skipper, at mid-on off a Mustafizur Rahman slower delivery.
Smith played the second fiddle with Marsh yet he ended on 63 off 64 when he played the winning boundary.
Earlier in the day Bangladesh took field with three changes as Shakib al Hasan was unable to play for his injury while pacers Tanzid Tamim and Shoriful Islam were dropped. Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were included in the eleven.
Bangladesh got off to a good start as both the openers utilised the hard new ball and fielding restriction on a placid wicket before Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for 36. He failed to negotiate a Sean Abbott delivery and was caught and bowled. Bangladesh reached 100 in the 16th over but Litton played another poor shot when he tried to whack leg-spinner Adam Zampa to be caught at long on for 36 and leaving the side on 106-2.
Bangladesh lost their next two wickets in irresponsible manner as Najmul and Mahmudullah both got run out scoring 45 and 32 respectively. Mushfiqur Rahim also dragged a short-pitched ball of Zampa to be caught at short cover for 21.
Despite the batters throwing their wickets after being set only Towhid Hridoy could reach his fifty but the dismissal of the young batter epitomized Bangladesh batting as he was caught at long on off a Marcus Stoinis full toss.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 29 off 20 to help his side get past the 300-run mark but that was never enough. However, that may prove to be enough for Bangladesh to finish in the top eight.