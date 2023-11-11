Marsh big ton raze Bangladesh

Bangladesh ended their World Cup campaign with yet another comprehensive defeat as they lost to Australia by eight wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh surpassed the 300-run mark for the first time in this tournament as they posted 306-8 after losing the toss but it proved inadequate in the batting paradise against a mighty batting side.

Mitchell Marsh, who went back home before the last match for some personal reasons, picked up his second century of the tournament to help his side finish the group stage strongly.