Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches
Bangladesh is unwilling to play World Cup matches in India. After formally notifying the ICC of this firm stance through a letter from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now entered the scene. A report by Pakistan’s Geo TV states that PCB has expressed interest in hosting Bangladesh’s matches.
The tension began after IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dropped Mustafizur Rahman under pressure from extremists.
The resulting strain between Bangladesh and India has escalated beyond cricket into diplomatic channels. KKR, the IPL, or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not provide any specific reason for dropping Mustafizur. However, Bangladesh did not take long to respond.
Meanwhile, the broadcast of the IPL has been banned in Bangladesh. At the same time, the ICC has been clearly stated that Bangladesh will not play in India. ICC chairman Jay Shah is scheduled to meet BCCI officials today in Baroda, Gujarat, to discuss the matter. As of the time of this report, it is not known whether the meeting took place.
A reliable source at PCB told Pakistan’s Geo News that Pakistan’s venues are “ready and fully equipped” to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches.
Pakistan could serve as an alternative if a venue in Sri Lanka is not available. PCB believes that in recent years, it has successfully hosted the Champions Trophy 2025 and the Women’s World Cup qualifiers, earning the confidence of all parties.