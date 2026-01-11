Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh’s World Cup matches

Bangladesh is unwilling to play World Cup matches in India. After formally notifying the ICC of this firm stance through a letter from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now entered the scene. A report by Pakistan’s Geo TV states that PCB has expressed interest in hosting Bangladesh’s matches.

The tension began after IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dropped Mustafizur Rahman under pressure from extremists.

The resulting strain between Bangladesh and India has escalated beyond cricket into diplomatic channels. KKR, the IPL, or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not provide any specific reason for dropping Mustafizur. However, Bangladesh did not take long to respond.