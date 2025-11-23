Muthusamy, Jansen put South Africa on top of India

Senuran Muthusamy struck his first Test century and Marco Jansen hammered 93 to guide South Africa to a commanding 489 all out on day two of the second match against India on Sunday.

The left-handed Muthusamy made 109 and put on 97 runs for the eighth wicket with Jansen, who was the last wicket to fall in the final session in Guwahati.

“First innings runs in the sub-continent are vital,” Muthusamy told reporters. “So, yeah, it was just really, really awesome experience out there. And it was just a lot of relief when I got to 100.”