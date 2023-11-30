Bangladesh take slender lead at lunch

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hasan negotiated the tricky 40-minute period before the lunch accumulating 19 runs off 10 overs as hosts took a lead of 12 runs against New Zealand at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, Mominul Haque proved his ability of taking wickets against New Zealand as the occasional bowler picking up two wickets to wrap up their first innings during the first of the two-match Test series.