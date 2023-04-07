Bangladesh win a home Test after 3 years

Bangladesh won their first Test in home soil in over three years, registering a seven-wicket win over Ireland in the second session of the fourth day of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim, the centurion of the first innings, hit an unbeaten 51 off 48 balls while Mominul Haque remained not out on 20 as Bangladesh chased down their target comfortably, reaching 138-3 in 27.1 overs.

Earlier, pacer Ebadot Hossain claimed the two remaining Ireland wickets to bundle them out for 292, just six runs more than their overnight score of 286-8, to set up a 138-run target for the hosts.