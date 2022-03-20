Shakib, AB de Villiers boost Yasir to conquer South Africa

Youngster Yasir Ali, who played a crucial knock of 50 runs during his partnership with Shakib Al Hasan to throw South Africa out of the game, said he was particularly grateful to Shakib and AB de Villiers to gain the form, which was missing during the home series against Afghanistan.

De Villiers came to Bangladesh’s dressing room day before the first ODI at the invitation of head coach Russell Domingo. His discussion was key while Shakib gave him the confidence when he was in the middle of the crease, reports BSS.