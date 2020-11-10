Shakib at ‘Home of Cricket’ after a year

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday after more than a year, reports UNB.

He visited the 'Home of Cricket' in the morning for a fitness test ahead of a five-team T20 league starting later this month.

Shakib's one-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ended recently. He returned home last Thursday and sparked controversy by violating quarantine rules.

The all-rounder said he was eager to get back to competitive cricket. He played his last recognised cricket back in October 2019 in the Caribbean Premier League.

Shakib might get a chance to make his comeback to international cricket early next year when the West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a full series.

