Shakib becomes Bangladesh’s ‘Chinaman’

For a country struggling to produce one decent leg-spinner, it’s a luxury to expect a left-arm leg-spinner, which also called the ‘Chinaman’ bowler, playing for them in a Test match. But for a brief moment on Monday, Bangladesh had a left-arm leg-spinner playing for them in a Test, the name of the ‘Chinaman’ was Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib is a left-arm orthodox spinner who is known for his arm-ball, the ball that holds its line after pitching and goes with the direction of his arm. But in the 111th over of Sri Lanka’s first innings and Shakib’s 27th over of the match, the veteran all-rounder pulled a rabbit out of his hat.