Shakib being captain doesn’t guarantee success: Mashrafee

Shakib Al Hasan was handed the captaincy after Mominul Haque stepped away, saying the pressure of captaincy is taking a toll on his batting form.

Relinquishing captaincy didn’t help Mominul regain form and he eventually lost his place in the playing XI. Bangladesh’s fate also didn’t improve with Shakib at the helm, as they got clean-swept in the two-Test series against West Indies.