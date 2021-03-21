Shakib explains his decision to prioritise IPL over national duty

“I did not mention anywhere in my letter that I am reluctant to play Tests. I rather mentioned that I want to play IPL so that I can prepare myself better for the World Cup. But Akram bhai (BCB's cricket operations chief) repeatedly said that I took this decision to avoid Test cricket,” Shakib added.

Shakib thanked BCB president Nazmul Hassan for allowing him to play IPL, and Shakib also said it was a wise decision and it was given after a discussion among the board directors.

“Every player should have the freedom to make the decision about their playing priorities,” Shakib also said. “It’s not about Test cricket only. Had I needed to play ODIs around the same time when the Sri Lanka Tests are scheduled, I would have opted to skip that as well so that I can prepare better for the World Cup playing in IPL.”

Shakib is currently in the USA, living with his family. The star all-rounder returned to competitive cricket after serving a one-year ban imposed by the BCB due to failing to report corrupt approaches. He also played the ODI series against West Indies earlier this year at the home and emerged as the man of the series after some lean display in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later last year, which was his first cricketing event after the ban ended.

Shakib is all set to play this year’s IPL for his old franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. He was in Kolkata’s squad when this team won two titles of IPL in 2012 and 2014. Shakib is one of the best all-rounders in IPL’s history with 746 runs and 59 wickets under his belt.