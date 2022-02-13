Shakib fails again to get takers at IPL mega auction

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold again after his name was put on for the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) on the second and final day, reports BSS.

Shakib, 33, with a highest base price of INR 20 million (US$266,000 approx), went unsold on the day one as no one showed the interest for him.

According to the IPL auction rules, each franchise can submit 5 to 7 names of players they would still like to bid for including the unsold players. Since some of the teams were still short of required players to fulfill their quota, Shakib's name went under hammer again but to his dismay, no one showed interest again.