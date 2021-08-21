Shakib for ‘good pitch’ against NZ for better preparation for T20 WC

“Wherever T20s are played, they are usually played on good pitches. Maybe it would benefit us more (preparation-wise for ICCWT20) if we could play on a better wicket against New Zealand,” Shakib was quoted as saying in Cricbuzz.

“It is up to the team management to decide on what type of wicket they want to play before going there. Whatever it is, we have to adapt. Since the game is in our country, there is no chance to make excuses,” he said.