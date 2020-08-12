“It is something that we have to discuss with the selectors. I don’t think he can play any official game before 29 October, so all games that he plays have to be unofficial games. It might be inter-squad games but we need to have clarity if he is allowed to play that.

“He has to make sure he is fit and that he starts hitting balls and bowling some balls. Once we assemble before heading off to Sri Lanka - when that tour is confirmed - we will get closer to making a decision. There’s still a while to go; it is only August now. His ban finishes in two-and-a-half months. When he is fit and available, we will cross that bridge.”