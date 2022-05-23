Shakib likely to skip ODI series in West Indies tour

Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won’t be available in all format of cricket in the upcoming West Indies tour as the ace all-rounder verbally informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his withdrawal from at least one format of cricket, reports BSS.

Shakib is keen to play Test and T20I format but he wants to skip the ODI series in the tour, a high official of the BCB said.

"Verbally he said he doesn't want to play one format during the tour because he needs rest," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said on Sunday.