Shakib likely to skip ODI series in West Indies tour

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shakib Al Hasan
Ace Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won’t be available in all format of cricket in the upcoming West Indies tour as the ace all-rounder verbally informed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about his withdrawal from at least one format of cricket, reports BSS.

Shakib is keen to play Test and T20I format but he wants to skip the ODI series in the tour, a high official of the BCB said.

"Verbally he said he doesn't want to play one format during the tour because he needs rest," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said on Sunday.

"Again he said he will play Test but we are yet to get anything formally from Shakib. We want him in all format of cricket. Let's see what he said. For the time being, the discussion is off."

Bangladesh will leave the country on 5 June for West Indies and will play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

After the Sri Lanka Test series, Shakib will fly to the USA and thereafter will join the side in West Indies.

The bilateral series will start with Test with the first Test starting on 16 June and the second one on 24 June. Three T20s are set for 2, 3 and 7 July after which three ODIs will be held on 10, 13 and 16 July.

The ODI series, however, is not the part of ICC ODI Super League and therefore Shakib is reluctant to play the series since he decided to reduce his workload in a bid to make his career lengthy.

Bangladesh will play at stretch in this year. After the West Indies series, the team will fly for Zimbabwe where they will play a bilateral series.

Thereafter Bangladesh will take part in Asia Cup. Then they will play a tri- nation T20 series in New Zealand before participating in the T20I World Cup in Australia.

Later, Bangladesh will host India at home at the fag end of the year.

