Shakib looks to past glory as Bangladesh take on West Indies

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads an unsettled Bangladesh side into the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday seeking to recapture the glory of his captaincy debut 13 years ago.

In 2009 Shakib replaced the injured Mashrafe Mortaza as skipper for the second Test in Grenada and played a critical role in taking his team to 2-0 series sweep against a depleted West Indies side.

Now it is the Bangladeshis who appear ill at ease and Shakib's rehabilitation as Test captain was complete once Mominul Haque's slump in batting form meant he could no longer continue in the role and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the Caribbean campaign.