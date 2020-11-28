Shakib reaches milestone of 5,000 T20 runs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh superstar Shakib Al Hasan completed his 5,000 runs in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The allrounder is representing Gemcon Khulna in the event started from 24 November, reports UNB.

Gazi Group Chattogram on Saturday beat Shakib’s Khulna by 9 wickets. Shakib contributed scoring only three runs while opening the innings.

Advertisement

Shakib needed three runs before taking the field against Chattogram. He, surprisingly, scored only three this time, and became the 65th batsman in history to score 5,000 or more in T20 cricket.

Before completing 5,000 runs in the shortest format of the game, Shakib picked up 355 wickets in the same format, and thus, he became the second cricketer after Dwayne Bravo to achieve both 5,000 runs and 350 wickets in T20.

To create a new history as a Bangladeshi cricketer, Shakib played a total of 311 matches.

More News

Mustafizur shines as Chattogram beat Khulna

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman picks up four wickets conceding only 5 runs

Hardik Pandya working on bowling return after sparkling Sydney innings

India's Hardik Pandya hits a six during their one-day international cricket match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on 27 November 2020

Steve Smith channels Barry Bonds in quickfire ton

Australia's Steven Smith celebrates his century

Seventh Pakistan cricketer positive for COVID-19

Bangladesh govt reports 32 deaths, 2230 new COVID-19 cases on 24 November 2020