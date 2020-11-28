Shakib reaches milestone of 5,000 T20 runs

Shakib needed three runs before taking the field against Chattogram. He, surprisingly, scored only three this time, and became the 65th batsman in history to score 5,000 or more in T20 cricket.



Before completing 5,000 runs in the shortest format of the game, Shakib picked up 355 wickets in the same format, and thus, he became the second cricketer after Dwayne Bravo to achieve both 5,000 runs and 350 wickets in T20.



To create a new history as a Bangladeshi cricketer, Shakib played a total of 311 matches.



