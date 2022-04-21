Shakib shines, Tamim fails in DPL Super League game

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan made his first match in the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) successful one, at least with cherry, by claiming 2-19 in his seven overs.

Shakib switched to Legends of Rupganj from Mohammedan Sporting Club who failed to make it DPL Super League. The star allrounder, however, decided to play the league in a bid to get some game time ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

In his first match, his side got Prime Bank Cricket Club as an opponent, who was bolstered by national opener Tamim Iqbal. Like Shakib Al Hasan, it was also Tamim's first match in the DPL.