Shakib wants return of neutral umpires in Tests

Shakib Al Hasan wants the ICC (International Cricket Council) to bring back the rule of using neutral umpires in Test matches after the blunders made by the South African umpires in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa in Durban.

ICC previously didn’t allow umpires from the host or touring country to officiate a Test match. But the world cricket governing body relaxed that rule during the Covid-19 pandemic as travel restrictions made it difficult for umpires from neutral countries to fly to other countries.