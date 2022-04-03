Cricket

Shakib wants return of neutral umpires in Tests

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Pacer Ebadot Hossain wipes his sweat on Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Sunday. AFP

Shakib Al Hasan wants the ICC (International Cricket Council) to bring back the rule of using neutral umpires in Test matches after the blunders made by the South African umpires in the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa in Durban.

ICC previously didn’t allow umpires from the host or touring country to officiate a Test match. But the world cricket governing body relaxed that rule during the Covid-19 pandemic as travel restrictions made it difficult for umpires from neutral countries to fly to other countries.

But after seeing what has transpired so far in the Durban Test between Bangladesh and South Africa, Shakib feels that it’s time for the ICC to revert to the previous rule.

“I think it’s time for #Icc to back to neutral umpires as covid situation is ok in most cricket playing countries,” Shakib, who is not taking part in the South Africa Tests owing to a family emergency, posted on Twitter on Sunday.

Till the second session of the fourth day, seven on-field umpire decisions have been overturned in the Durban Test. Batsmen have survived four leg-before wicket decisions through umpire’s call. Three off those calls went against Bangladesh.

The two on-field umpires in the match are Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock. Both hail from South Africa.

Erasmus is part of the ICC Elite Panel and is officiating in his 71st Test. Erasmus also won the ICC Umpire of the year award last year. But five of the seven overturned decisions so far in the Durban Test were given by Erasmus.

Holdstock, on the other hand, is officiating in his 7th Test.

