Shakib wants return of neutral umpires in Tests

But after seeing what has transpired so far in the Durban Test between Bangladesh and South Africa, Shakib feels that it’s time for the ICC to revert to the previous rule.
“I think it’s time for #Icc to back to neutral umpires as covid situation is ok in most cricket playing countries,” Shakib, who is not taking part in the South Africa Tests owing to a family emergency, posted on Twitter on Sunday.
Till the second session of the fourth day, seven on-field umpire decisions have been overturned in the Durban Test. Batsmen have survived four leg-before wicket decisions through umpire’s call. Three off those calls went against Bangladesh.
The two on-field umpires in the match are Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock. Both hail from South Africa.
Erasmus is part of the ICC Elite Panel and is officiating in his 71st Test. Erasmus also won the ICC Umpire of the year award last year. But five of the seven overturned decisions so far in the Durban Test were given by Erasmus.
Holdstock, on the other hand, is officiating in his 7th Test.