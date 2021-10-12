Shakib’s IPL performance a boost for Tigers in T20 WC

While Shakib Al Hasan’s performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator game of IPL was pivotal in keeping Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) final hope alive, it also came as a relief for Bangladesh.

The Tigers were practicing in a different city of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the upcoming Twnety20 World Cup when Shakib was playing for the KKR’s crucial game, reports BSS.

Shakib made sure his performance would not only bolster his confidence but also gave Bangladesh team management a reason to cheer ahead of the World Cup.