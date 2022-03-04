Shane Warne's highs and lows

-- December 1998: Fined along with team-mate Mark Waugh for providing information to an Indian bookmaker during Australia's 1994 tour of Sri Lanka
-- 20 June 1999: Named World Cup final's man of the match as Australia beat Pakistan
-- April 2000: Voted one of Wisden magazine's five "Cricketers of the Century" along with Donald Bradman, Garry Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards
-- August 2000: Stripped of Australian vice-captaincy after bombarding an English nurse with lewd text messages. Dubbed "Shame Warne" by British press
-- February 2003: Sent home from World Cup in South Africa and banned for a year after testing positive for a proscribed diuretic
-- June 2005: Announces divorce from wife Simone Callahan, mother of his three children, after allegations of extra-marital affairs
-- July-September 2005: Shrugs off marital problems to take 40 wickets in Australia's losing Ashes campaign. Ends that year with 96 Test wickets, a world record that still stands
-- 26 December 2006: Becomes first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets, in front of his home crowd at the MCG
-- 5 January 2007: Retires from Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 matches
-- September 2007: Simone breaks off a reconciliation after Warne accidentally sent her a text message meant for another woman
-- 1 June 2008: Captains Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League Twenty20 title
-- 10 December 2011: Makes headlines over his alleged relationship with British actress Liz Hurley. The pair were engaged but split in 2013
-- 18 May 2011: Fined $50,000 over a public row with a senior Indian cricket official
-- 20 May 2011: Plays final IPL game for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians
-- 19 July 2013: Inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Lord's
-- 22 July 2013: Announces retirement from professional cricket after two seasons with Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League