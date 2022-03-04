Shane Warne's highs and lows

Highs and lows from the career of Australian spin-bowler Shane Warne, who has died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack:

-- 13 September 1969: Shane Keith Warne born in Ferntree Gully, Australia

-- January 1992: Takes meagre 1-150 on his Test debut against India in Sydney

-- 4 June 1993: Bamboozles England's Mike Gatting with the "ball of the century" at Old Trafford, his first ever delivery in an Ashes Test

-- 29 December 1994: Claims Test hat-trick against England at the MCG