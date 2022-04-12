Sheikh Jamal secure super league stage beating Rupganj

Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured a hard-fought four-run win over Rupganj Tigers on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and in doing so, they became the first team to confirm the super league stage, reports BSS.

With this victory, Sheikh Jamal topped the point table with 16 points from nine matches.

In the days match, Sheikh Jamal batted first and were bowled out for 202 in 48.1 overs. Saif Hasan was the top scorer for Sheikh Jamal with 61 runs and Ziaur Rahman played a crucial knock of 57 runs to cross the 200-run mark for his team.