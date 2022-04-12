Cricket

Dhaka Premier League

Sheikh Jamal secure super league stage beating Rupganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's Ziaur Rahman played a crucial innings of 57 off 50 ballsShamsul Haque

Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured a hard-fought four-run win over Rupganj Tigers on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and in doing so, they became the first team to confirm the super league stage, reports BSS.

With this victory, Sheikh Jamal topped the point table with 16 points from nine matches.

In the days match, Sheikh Jamal batted first and were bowled out for 202 in 48.1 overs. Saif Hasan was the top scorer for Sheikh Jamal with 61 runs and Ziaur Rahman played a crucial knock of 57 runs to cross the 200-run mark for his team.

Rupganj however were restricted to 198-8 in 50 overs despite a 95-run knock from Asif Ahmed Ratul.

Pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury claimed 3-37 to wreak havoc on Rupganj batting line-up.

Rupganj were in sixth position so far with eight points from nine matches.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited moved to the fourth position of the point table with 12 points from nine matches after a thrilling one-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.

Jaker Ali Anik struck a 103 ball-107 with 13 fours and two sixes as Abahani Limited posted 311-7. Afif Hossain hammered a brisk 32 ball-50 to complement Jaker.

Gazi Group battled hard but eventually were bowled out for 310 with Al Amin Junior making highest 92 and opener Mehedi Marud adding 82. Saifuddin of Abahani scalped 3 for 56.

In the day's other match, Mohammedan bounced back into the winning-way with a 5-run victory over City Club at BKSP-4 ground. But despite this victory their aspiration to move to the Super League remained in limbo.

Being sent to bat first, Mohammedan racked up 228-9, thanks to Abdul Majid's 64. Shuvagata Hom also played an crucial innings of 59 runs.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud then took 3-47 as City Club were wrapped up for 223 in 48.4 overs. Captain Jawad Royen top-scored with 69 runs.

