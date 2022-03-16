Shoriful delighted to work under 'White Lightning'

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam is thrilled to return to the country where he won the Under-19 World Cup back in 2020 and to work with South African legend and Bangladesh’s newly appointed pace bowling coach Allan Donald.

Donald had named Shoriful as one of the biggest prospects in the Tiger’s pace attack in an interview with the media after taking up the Bangladesh job.

"Shoriful Islam for me is a serious prospect… He is only 22 years old and played in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa," Donald said.

Donald is currently with the Bangladesh team and is training his charges for the three-match One-Day International and two-Test series against the Proteas.