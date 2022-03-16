Cricket

Shoriful delighted to work under 'White Lightning'

Staff Correspondent
Allan Donald and Shoriful Islam
Allan Donald and Shoriful IslamFile photo

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam is thrilled to return to the country where he won the Under-19 World Cup back in 2020 and to work with South African legend and Bangladesh’s newly appointed pace bowling coach Allan Donald.

Donald had named Shoriful as one of the biggest prospects in the Tiger’s pace attack in an interview with the media after taking up the Bangladesh job.

"Shoriful Islam for me is a serious prospect… He is only 22 years old and played in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa," Donald said.

Donald is currently with the Bangladesh team and is training his charges for the three-match One-Day International and two-Test series against the Proteas.

default-image

Shoriful is loving the experience of learning the art of fast bowling from one of the finest to ever do it and described how the South African legend recognised him in the breakfast table without ever meeting him face to face before.

"He (Donald) recognised me during breakfast. We spoke. During training, he worked with me on my wrist position. I tried to implement what he said. It will get better in a few days inshallah. Hopefully, we can benefit from his teachings."

In a little over two years after being part of the first Bangladeshi team to win a World Cup trophy in any global sports, Shoriful has already become a regular three-format bowler for Bangladesh and has played three Tests, seven ODIs and 19 T20Is for the Tigers.

Shoriful is glad to return to South Africa for the first time since beating India in the final at Potchefstroom and is excited to bowl on the traditionally fast and bouncy pitches in South Africa, a pleasant change from the barren, low and slow pitches at home.

"Ever since learning we have a series in South Africa, I was very happy (because) we have won a World Cup there."

‘Here, the pacers always get good carry. Pacers always feel good when the ball carries like that. Pacers traditionally get some help from the pitch in South Africa. I am really enjoying training here.’

