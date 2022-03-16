Shoriful delighted to work under 'White Lightning'

Shoriful is loving the experience of learning the art of fast bowling from one of the finest to ever do it and described how the South African legend recognised him in the breakfast table without ever meeting him face to face before.
"He (Donald) recognised me during breakfast. We spoke. During training, he worked with me on my wrist position. I tried to implement what he said. It will get better in a few days inshallah. Hopefully, we can benefit from his teachings."
In a little over two years after being part of the first Bangladeshi team to win a World Cup trophy in any global sports, Shoriful has already become a regular three-format bowler for Bangladesh and has played three Tests, seven ODIs and 19 T20Is for the Tigers.
Shoriful is glad to return to South Africa for the first time since beating India in the final at Potchefstroom and is excited to bowl on the traditionally fast and bouncy pitches in South Africa, a pleasant change from the barren, low and slow pitches at home.
"Ever since learning we have a series in South Africa, I was very happy (because) we have won a World Cup there."
‘Here, the pacers always get good carry. Pacers always feel good when the ball carries like that. Pacers traditionally get some help from the pitch in South Africa. I am really enjoying training here.’