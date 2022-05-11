Siddons backs out of form Mushfiqur, Mominul

Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons has kept faith on Mushfiqur Rahim and Test captain Mominul Haque despite their lean batting form, reports BSS.

He believes that the duo will get back to form during the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh's batting's mainstay Mushfiqur averaged only 26 this year in longer version form and also went through a bad patch in white ball cricket, much to the disappointment of the cricket fans.

Mominul meanwhile got out in single digit figure for nine times in the last 12 innings. His score was just 0, 2, 6 and 5 in the last four innings against South Africa.