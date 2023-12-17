Tigresses create history in South Africa

The Bangladesh Women's Cricket team kept making history in South Africa, as they registered their first victory against Proteas on their own den day when the nation was celebrating its Victory Day.
In their previous eight meetings on South African soil, Bangladesh even couldn't make a minimum resistance but in the three-match ODI series opener on Saturday, they were simply relentless as they outplayed the South African Women's team by 119 runs at the Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.
And that too by compiling 250-3, their highest total in ODI history, eclipsing their previous best 234-7 against Pakistan in Hamilton, 2022.
"The victory is more pleasing because it came when our nation was celebrating the Victory," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty said after her side created the history.
"So obviously we want to dedicate this victory to the martyrs of the Liberation War and the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices to free the country from the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Independence."
No. 3 batter Murshida Khatun was instrumental in the landmark victory, hitting a classy 100 ball-91 not out, an innings laced with 12 fours. It was the second best individual knock by a Bangladeshi batter, only behind Fargana Hoque who was so far lone centurion for the country, hitting 107 against India this year at own backyard.
Murshida also had the chance to join Fargana but she missed it unfortunately. However her knock gave Bangladesh a total that was tough to handle for the South African Women's team which was eventually wrapped up for 131 in 36.3 overs.
Fargana and Shamima Sultana added 66 runs to give Bangladesh a solid start after being asked to bat first. Eliz-Mari Marx broke through with the wicket of Shamima who made 34 and then Delmi Tucker had Fargana caught by Marx for 35, leaving Bangladesh 110-2.
Murshida however utilized the strong platform to good effect to keep the runs flowing with captain Joty playing to her second fiddle. Joty made 38 off 38 with five fours.
Murshida then got support from Shorna Akter who chipped-in-with with 27 not out and together they helped Bangladesh touch the milestone of 250 runs in ODI cricket for the first time.
Nahid Akhter who became the first Bangladesh Women cricket to be adjudged the ICC Player of the Month of November some days ago led the bowling attack with 3-33 as South African found them in wanting right from the words go.
Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khatun and Fahima Khatun took two wickets apiece to complement Nahid as Bangladesh achieved a big victory to make a giant step of being a big team in Women's cricket circuit.
Marx was the top-scorer for South Africa with 35 while Sune Luss made 31.
The second ODI is on December 20 at Potchefstroom. Bangladesh earlier drew the three-match T20 series 1-1.