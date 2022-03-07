Smith annoyed at missing hundred as first Test heads for draw

Steve Smith said he was annoyed at missing out on a century Monday as Australia's first Test in Pakistan in nearly a quarter of a century headed for a draw in Rawalpindi.

Mitchell Starc was on 12 and skipper Pat Cummins four as Australia reached 449-7 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared.

But Smith was annoyed with himself for getting out earlier on 78.

"I got a bit greedy with the field they had set. I had worked pretty hard and got myself in a nice position to go on and get a big score."

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.