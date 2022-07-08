Smith, Labuschagne hundreds power Australia to 298-5 in Galle

Steve Smith ended his century drought and Marnus Labuschagne struck his first Test hundred abroad to steer Australia to 298-5 on Day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

Prabath Jayasuriya, one of the three debutants fielded after five Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp, claimed three wickets either side of the Tea break but Australia appeared on course for a massive first innings total.

Smith was batting on 109 not out at stumps, his first century after a gap of 16 innings, which included 14 fours.