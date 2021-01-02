Sourav Ganguly now stable, undergoes angioplasty

Sources said that there are two more blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. A stent insertion has been done as 90 per cent blockage was found in one of his arteries. He will be monitored for the next 48 hours.

Ganguly suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence this morning. He called up his family doctor who advised him to get admitted to a hospital immediately. He was moved to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital at around 1:00pm.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Sad to hear that Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital." Banerjee also wished him a speedy and full recovery. "My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," the CM said.

Sources close to Ganguly said that an ECG test was conducted upon him after he was rushed to the hospital. He is now stable and out of danger. A troponin-T test was also performed upon the BCCI chief at the hospital to determine the cause of his sudden chest pain.