South Africa’s Harmer admits to ‘self-doubt’

“Essex gave me the platform to find myself again,” said Harmer as he revealed how he had regained his confidence after it seemed he had no future in the South African team.

Harmer, 32, played in five Tests before being dropped after a tour of India in November 2015.

South Africa tried fellow off-spinner Dane Piedt and leg-spinner Imran Tahir before settling on left-armer Keshav Maharaj as their number one spinner.

“I had a lot of self-doubt,” said Harmer, who was not even sure of getting another South African franchise contract before signing a Kolpak deal with Essex in 2017, making him ineligible for South Africa until the Kolpak system ended in 2020.