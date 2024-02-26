Barishal eliminate Chattogram to keep BPL final hopes alive

West Indies recruit Kyle Mayers came up with yet another sterling allround performance as Fortune Barishal kept the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final hopes alive, thrashing Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in the Eliminator game today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat first, Chattogram were restricted to paltry 135-9, a score that Barishal eased past by making 136-3 in just 14.5 overs.

Kyle Mayers who took 2-28, led the chase with 26 ball-50, smashing three fours and five sixes. He bludgeoned Chattogram skipper Shuvagata Hom for 26 runs with three sixes and two fours in the fifth over, that effectively sealed the game.