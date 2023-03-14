Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up

The batter recently played his first Test series and hit a century against India. Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, and Nasum Ahmed made a comeback. They were not part of the team in the England ODIs.
The first ODI is scheduled for March 18; the second ODI will take place on March 20. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on March 23. All matches will be played as day-night fixtures.
Bangladesh squad
Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Zakir Hasan