Cricket

Ireland series

Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh and Sylhet Strikers wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir HasanAFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the first two ODIs against Ireland, starting on 18 March, reports UNB. Left-handed batter Zakir Hasan earned a maiden call-up for the ODIs.

Zakir has a decent List A record. In 94 List A matches, he has scored 2,336 runs at an average of 28.83, with the highest score of 124. His strike rate of 79.56 shows that he can score runs quickly when required. He also scored two centuries and 16 half-centuries in this format.

The batter recently played his first Test series and hit a century against India. Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, and Nasum Ahmed made a comeback. They were not part of the team in the England ODIs.

The first ODI is scheduled for March 18; the second ODI will take place on March 20. The third and final ODI of the series will be played on March 23. All matches will be played as day-night fixtures.

Bangladesh squad

Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Zakir Hasan

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment