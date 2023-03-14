Zakir Hasan earns maiden ODI call-up

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the first two ODIs against Ireland, starting on 18 March, reports UNB. Left-handed batter Zakir Hasan earned a maiden call-up for the ODIs.

Zakir has a decent List A record. In 94 List A matches, he has scored 2,336 runs at an average of 28.83, with the highest score of 124. His strike rate of 79.56 shows that he can score runs quickly when required. He also scored two centuries and 16 half-centuries in this format.