Sri Lanka dismiss Netherlands for 44 in eight-wicket rout

Bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara set up a crushing eight-wicket win for Sri Lanka in the final round-one match of the Twenty20 World Cup after they skittled out Netherlands for 44 on Friday.

Sri Lanka moved into the Super 12 stage with three wins and top of their group ahead of Namibia who shocked Ireland in the first match of the day in Sharjah.

Hasaranga and Kumara took three wickets each to sink the opposition who survived just 10 overs after being invited to bat first.