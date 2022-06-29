Sri Lankans hold Warne in their hearts for tsunami aid: Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga on Wednesday paid tribute to Australian great Shane Warne, saying the spinner found a place in the hearts of the island nation’s fans for coming to the country’s aid after the 2004 tsunami.

Sri Lanka paid tribute to the late Australian, who died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack in March, ahead of the first Test against Australia in Galle -- a venue where Warne took his 500th Test wicket.

The wrist spinner won over the South Asian country on a relief tour to Galle following the devastation of the Boxing Day tsunami.

“Everyone knows he has been a brilliant player, but especially after the tsunami he got very close to the Sri Lankan hearts,” Ranatunga told reporters.