Sarfaraz back as Pakistan bat against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

The home team made three changes from the last Test which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is playing his first Test since January 2019, while pacer Mir Hamza returns for the first time in four years.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq is back after recovering from injury.

New Zealand start the Test with three spinners and as many pace bowlers.