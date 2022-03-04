'Star number one' Kohli raises fan fever in 100th Test

Cheering fans in Virat Kohli shirts and face paints jostled to get inside India's Mohali stadium on Friday for the superstar cricketer and national hero's 100th Test match.

Kohli is one of the best batsmen of the modern game and until stepping down as skipper in January -- but remaining a player -- was India's most successful Test captain.

"We came here for Virat and hope he scores a century in his 100th Test," Rhythm said as he and his friends chanted Kohli's name ahead of the start of the match against Sri Lanka.