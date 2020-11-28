Steve Smith channels Barry Bonds in quickfire ton

“If we take them chances we probably could have put the game beyond doubt a bit earlier.”

The most costly miss could have been when Adam Zampa dropped a relatively simply chance to remove Virat Kohli for one run, although in the end the India captain only added 20 more runs to his tally before Finch caught him out off a Josh Hazlewood ball.

Zampa redeemed himself with four for 54 to end any hopes of an Indian victory, proving to Finch that he was his country’s top spinner in white ball cricket.

“Getting good players out under pressure is what it’s all about and he certainly did that,” Finch said.

The second of the three one-dayers is at the same ground on Sunday.